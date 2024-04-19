AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘The Office’ follow-up is staffing up with Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore

todayApril 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Elizabeth Morris/HBO – Fabio Lovino/HBO

While Universal Television is officially mum, Variety says Star Wars sequel trilogy star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore from HBO’s Emmy-winning The White Lotus have joined the cast of its follow-up to The Office.

The show will feature an ensemble cast as the original did, reports the trade, which also notes it’s not a reboot of the American version of the show — which itself was a reboot of Ricky Gervais‘ English flagship. But it will be set in the same “universe” as the Steve Carell/John Krasinski NBC sitcom.

That show’s producer, Greg Daniels, along with Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman, are developing the new series, as previously reported.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%