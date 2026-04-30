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Buck Country Music News

The Opry NextStage Class of 2026 will take center stage during CMA Fest

todayApril 30, 2026

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Opry NextStage Live (Grand Ole Opry)

The Opry NextStage Class of 2026 will get its moment to shine the week of CMA Fest, as members play a special show Wednesday, June 3, at Category 10 in downtown Nashville. 

Jake Worthington, Carter Faith, Tyler Braden, Emily Ann Roberts, Graham Barham, Alexandra Kay and Willow Avalon will each deliver a solo performance as part of Opry NextStage Live. Look for the evening’s host and more performers to be announced later. 

Since the Opry launched the initiative to promote up-and-coming artists in 2019, members have gone on to chart 43 #1 singles, with Opry NextStage alum Lainey Wilson becoming the first to go on to be a member of the Opry. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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