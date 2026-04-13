AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Police’s ‘Roxanne’ joins the Spotify Billions Club

todayApril 13, 2026

Background
share close
AD
L-R: Andy Summers, Stewart Copeland, Sting – posed, group shot (Photo by John Rodgers/Redferns)

The classic Police tune “Roxanne” is the latest track to join the Spotify Billions Club.

The news was announced on the band’s Instagram account, with the post noting, “It’s official! Roxanne has reached the fantastic milestone of 1 Billion streams on Spotify!” They then asked fans, “Tell us why you love listening to Roxanne!”

The tune is the second Police song to join the Spotify Billions Club. The first, “Every Breath You Take,” from the 1983 album Synchronicity, joined the Billions Club in October 2021 and has now been streamed over 3.4 billion times.

“Roxanne,” about a man who falls in love with a prostitute, was released April 14, 1978, ahead of The Police’s debut album, Outlandos d’Amour. It wasn’t initially a hit, but after being rereleased in April 1979 it peaked at #12 in the U.K. and #32 in the U.S.

The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%