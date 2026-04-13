The Police’s ‘Roxanne’ joins the Spotify Billions Club

L-R: Andy Summers, Stewart Copeland, Sting – posed, group shot (Photo by John Rodgers/Redferns)

The classic Police tune “Roxanne” is the latest track to join the Spotify Billions Club.

The news was announced on the band’s Instagram account, with the post noting, “It’s official! Roxanne has reached the fantastic milestone of 1 Billion streams on Spotify!” They then asked fans, “Tell us why you love listening to Roxanne!”

The tune is the second Police song to join the Spotify Billions Club. The first, “Every Breath You Take,” from the 1983 album Synchronicity, joined the Billions Club in October 2021 and has now been streamed over 3.4 billion times.

“Roxanne,” about a man who falls in love with a prostitute, was released April 14, 1978, ahead of The Police’s debut album, Outlandos d’Amour. It wasn’t initially a hit, but after being rereleased in April 1979 it peaked at #12 in the U.K. and #32 in the U.S.

The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008.