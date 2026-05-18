The potential 2027 reunion of Florida Georgia Line

Brian Kelley & Tyler Hubbard at the 2025 CMA Awards (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

The fences seem to be mostly mended along the Florida Georgia Line, and now there’s talk of returning to the road in 2027.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley hadn’t played a show together since August 2022 when they reconnected at the CMA Awards in November. By March, they were back together to play “You Make It Easy” at Country Radio Seminar to honor Jason Aldean.

Now, an official FGL reunion could be on the horizon.

“We have been toying around and flirting with the idea of playing a handful of shows next year,” Tyler told Entertainment Tonight at the ACMs. “That gets us both excited, but right now we’re trying to be patient with it, trying to enjoy this kind of like honeymoon phase.”

After the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, Tyler revealed he and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, were headed to Florida to visit Brian and his wife, Brittney Kelley.