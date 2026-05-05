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Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones announce new album, ‘Foreign Tongues’, drop single ‘In the Stars’

todayMay 5, 2026

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The Rolling Stones’ ‘Foreign Tongues’ (Capitol Records)

After weeks of teasing fans, The Rolling Stones have finally spilled the beans about their new music.

The band has revealed that their next album, Foreign Tongues, will be released July 10. They also dropped the album’s first single, “In the Stars,” which is available now via digital outlets

While “In the Stars” is the first single, it’s actually not the first taste fans have gotten of the album. The opening track, “Rough and Twisted,” was released in April as a white label vinyl under the name The Cockroaches. It has now been released digitally.

Like their last album, 2023’s Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood worked with producer Andrew Watt on the 14-track Foreign Tongues. It was recorded in under a month at London’s Metropolis Studios and is described as a “dynamic and forward-looking record that captures the band’s unmistakable sound while pushing into new sonic and lyrical territory, further cementing their unparalleled legacy.”

Foreign Tongues features an appearance by the band’s late drummer, Charlie Watts, taken from one of his final recording sessions before his death in 2021. It also features guest appearances by such A-list artists as Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Foreign Tongues will be released in a variety of formats and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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