The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood to reveal the songs that have soundtracked their lives

(L-R) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend The Rolling Stones Album Launch Event at The Weylin on May 05, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood are the latest musicians set to take part in the BBC Radio 2 show Tracks of My Years.

Jagger and Wood have just been announced as guests on the May 31 episode, where they’ll reveal the 10 songs that have soundtracked their lives.

Their appearance comes ahead of the release of The Rolling Stones’ new album, Foreign Tongues, which drops July 10. The album, produced by Andrew Watt, is the band’s 25th studio album and their first since 2023’s Hackney Diamonds.

Jagger and Wood aren’t the only Rock & Roll Hall of Famers appearing on Tracks of My Years in May. Paul McCartney, whose new album The Boys of Dungeon Lane comes out May 29, is a guest on the May 25 episode.

Interestingly, McCartney makes a guest appearance on Foreign Tongues. He also appeared on Hackney Diamonds.