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Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones reveal ‘Foreign Tongues’ track list

todayMay 13, 2026

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The Rolling Stones’ ‘Foreign Tongues’ (Capitol Records)

The Rolling Stones have revealed the track list for their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers posted the 14-song track list on Instagram Wednesday, one day after they teased fans with the song titles.

The Stones released the track list to streaming services on Tuesday. But, taking inspiration from the album’s title, all the song titles were in different languages, with the exception of already released tracks “Rough and Twisted” and “In the Stars.” The band didn’t identify what languages they were.

The Stones are also planning to drop the music video for “In the Stars” on Thursday and offered a short tease of the clip, featuring actress Odessa A’zion, on Instagram.

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones’ first album since 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, drops July 10.

Here is the track list for Foreign Tongues:
“Rough and Twisted”
“In The Stars”
“Jealous Lover”
“Mr. Charm”
“Divine Intervention”
“Ringing Hollow”
“Never Wanna Lose You”
“Hit Me In The Head”
“You Know I’m No Good”
“Some of Us”
“Covered In You”
“Side Effects”
“Back in Your Life”
“Beautiful Delilah”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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