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Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones take themselves back to the ’70s for ‘In the Stars’ video

todayMay 14, 2026

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The Rolling Stones ‘In The Stars’ artwork (Capitol Records)

The Rolling Stones are embracing their younger selves in the video for their latest single, “In the Stars.”

The official music video, directed by Francois Rousselet, is out now, with the clip centered around the band performing the song surrounded by other musicians, singers, and dancers from different eras and all walks of life. It also features Marty Supreme actress Odessa A’zion.

But it’s not The Stones of today that we see performing in the clip. The director uses deepfake technology, created by Deep Voodoo, to make it look like we’re watching ’70s-era Stones performing the track.

“Are you kidding me? It’s my dream,” A’zion says of appearing in the video. “The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was Tattoo You. I’m obsessed with The Rolling Stones. This is in my bucket list for sure.”

“In the Stars” is the first single off The Stones’ upcoming album, Foreign Tongues, which will be released July 10. The album is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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