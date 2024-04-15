AD
‘The Rookie’ stays on the beat for ABC for seventh season

todayApril 15, 2024

Disney/Raymond Liu

On Monday, ABC announced it was renewing its cop drama The Rookie for its seventh season.

No longer a rookie after six seasons, the show centers on Nathan Fillion‘s John Nolan, who takes on a career change later in life to walk the beat for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Weighing into the decision undoubtedly were the show’s ratings: Its sixth season started with its most-watched episode since 2018, with 11.9 total viewers after 35 days on TV, on-demand and streaming.

Also, the network says the debut jumped 27% in the key 18-34 demographic over the prior season and snagged the highest ratings in that viewer group since 2018.

This season’s debut of the drama, which also stars Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Shawn Ashmore and Alyssa Diaz, also performed well on linear — that is, non-streaming — with more than 7.2 million viewers.

The Rookie airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

