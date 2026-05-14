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Rev Rock Report

The Royal Mint honors Pink Floyd with commemorative coin

todayMay 14, 2026

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Pink Floyd (L-R: Rick Wright, Dave Gilmour, Roger Waters and Nick Mason pose for a publicity shot circa 1973. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Pink Floyd’s career and legacy are being honored with an official U.K. commemorative coin by The Royal Mint.

The coin, created by Henry Gray, is designed around the iconic prism imagery from the band’s multi-Platinum album The Dark Side of the Moon. The coin comes in silver and gold, with a selection of them featuring a colored rainbow prism effect similar to the cover of the album.

“Pink Floyd are one of those truly rare bands whose music and imagery have transcended generations and the moment you see this coin, you know exactly who it celebrates,” Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin, The Royal Mint, says. “The iconic prism is instantly recognisable to fans around the world, and Henry Gray has done a remarkable job of bringing it to life with the craft and detail this band deserves.”

She adds, “Their influence on music, art and culture is immeasurable, and we’re incredibly proud that The Royal Mint can play its part in preserving that legacy forever.”

The Pink Floyd coins are part of The Royal Mint’s Music Legends series, with artists like Queen’s Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, John Lennon and Paul McCartney previously being honored with their own coin.

The Pink Floyd commemorative coins are available now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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