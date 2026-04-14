The second coming of Madonna’s ‘Confessions’ is imminent

Madonna, ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’ (Warner Bros. Records)

In 2024, Madonna told fans she was back in the studio with Stuart Price, who produced her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor. In September of last year, she confirmed that she was working on a sequel to that album, writing on Instagram, “Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2 2026.” That stands for Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 2. Now it appears to be imminent.

The Queen of Pop has wiped her Instagram and a line in her bio reads, “Time goes by so slowly…,” which is the opening line of “Hung Up,” from the original Confessions album. The critically acclaimed release sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and won a Grammy for best electronic/dance album.

If you visit her official website, flashing words read, “Confessions on a Dance Floor” and “CONFESSIONS 2.” You also hear some synth music, and there’s a photo of a silver speaker between a pair of legs clad in fishnet tights and knee-high silver boots. It’s similar to a look that Madonna wore during the original Confessions era.

Madonna released a 20th anniversary expanded edition of the original album in November.