The Smashing Pumpkins announce 30th anniversary ﻿’Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’﻿ tour

The Smashing Pumpkins perform onstage during a concert at Gunnersbury Park on August 10, 2025 in London, England. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1995 album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

The trek, dubbed The Rats in a Cage tour after the lyric from the song “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” will kick off Sept. 30 in Columbus, Ohio, and concludes Nov. 12 in Los Angeles.

Each show will consist of two sets. The first will feature a full-album performance of Mellon Collin and the Infinite Sadness, and the second will include songs from throughout the Pumpkins’ four-decade career.

“Staging a Mellon Collie-themed show is something we’ve discussed for over a decade, and finally the stars have aligned and exactly on the terms I’d set: which was to build a special night around its most enduring aspirations and ideas,” frontman Billy Corgan says in a statement.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SmashingPumpkins.com.

Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness marked the third Pumpkins album and spawned the singles “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” “1979,” “Tonight, Tonight” and “Zero.” It’s been certified Diamond by the RIAA, signifying 10 million units certified.

The Pumpkins teased the tour announcement with a livestreamed concert Sunday, which served as a “funeral” for Corgan’s “Zero” character.