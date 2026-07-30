The Smashing Pumpkins rock with Greg Brady + reunite with Melissa Auf der Maur at pre-Lolla show

Billy Corgan performs onstage during the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Here’s the story of a lovely Smashing Pumpkins show, which featured two surprise guests, including a member of The Brady Bunch.

Barry Williams, who played the eldest Brady son Greg Brady in the classic ’70s sitcom, joined Billy Corgan and company onstage during their pre-Lollapalooza concert in Chicago on Wednesday. They rocked a rendition of the very Brady classic “It’s a Sunshine Day” with Williams on lead vocals.

The collaboration comes after Williams guested on an episode of Corgan’s podcast, The Magnificent Others. And that’s the way they became the Smashing Bunch-kins.

As for the concert’s other guest, that would be former Pumpkins bassist Melissa Auf der Maur, who reunited with the band to play “The Everlasting Gaze,” a track off their 2000 album, Machina/The Machines of God.

Auf der Maur played in the Pumpkins from 1999 to 2000 following the departure of original bassist D’arcy Wretzky. She previously reunited with Corgan during his 2025 Machines of God tour.

The Smashing Pumpkins will perform a headlining set at Lollapalooza on Friday night, marking the first time they’ve played the festival since it moved permanently to the band’s hometown of Chicago in 2005. You can watch their performance via the Lollapalooza livestream on Hulu and Disney+.

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