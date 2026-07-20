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Buck Country Music News

The Soundtrack to Sin City? Thomas Rhett books NFR shows

todayJuly 20, 2026

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Thomas Rhett ‘Live in Las Vegas’ (Live Nation/Caesars Entertainment)

Thomas Rhett’s heading to Sin City for his last two dates of 2026. 

He’ll play The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace for two nights during the National Finals Rodeo.

Presales for the Thursday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 12, shows start Tuesday, with tickets becoming available to the public Friday. 

TR joins an ever-growing list of artists playing concerts that week, including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley and The Red Clay Strays.

The “Die a Happy Man” hitmaker joins Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour this weekend, before heading to London to play Wembley Stadium with Luke Combs July 31 through Aug. 2, before he resumes his own The Soundtrack to Life Tour. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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