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Rev Rock Report

The Who releases performance of ‘Won’t Get Food Again’ from ‘Live at Eden Project’

todayJune 2, 2026

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The Who ‘Live at Eden Project’ (earMusic)

The Who has shared another performance from their recently released album, Live at Eden Project

The latest is a video of the band performing their iconic track “Won’t Get Fooled Again” from their fifth studio album, Who’s Next.

Live at Eden Rock is a recording of the band’s July 2023 concert at Cornwall’s Eden Project, the home of a sustainable network of biomes in the English countryside. The concert was part of The Who Hits Back! tour, which saw Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend backed by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra.

While The Who has no current plans to tour, Daltrey is set to kick off a summer solo tour Aug. 23 in Mesa, Arizona. He recently added a new date to the tour, Oct. 2 in Brookville, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

In other Who news … Townshend will sit down for a conversation at London’s Opera Holland Park theater on July 2. The event will benefit the U.K. HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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