The Who releases performance of ‘You Better You Bet’ from ‘Live at Eden Project’

The Who ‘Live at Eden Project’ (earMusic)

The Who has dropped another performance from their upcoming album, Live at Eden Project. It’s a recording of their July 2023 concert at Cornwall’s Eden Project, the home of a sustainable network of biomes in the English countryside.

The latest is a live performance of “You Better You Bet,” the hit single from The Who’s 1981 album Face Dances, which is now available on YouTube.

The Who’s Eden Project concert was part of their The Who Hits Back! tour, which saw Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend backed by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra. It featured performances of “Pinball Wizard,” which the band previously released, as well as “Who Are You,” “My Generation,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Baba O’Riley” and more.

Live at Eden Project will be released May 29. It is available for preorder now.