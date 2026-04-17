The Zombies release mono remaster of ‘Begin Here,’ announce details of annual festival

Cover of The Zombies’ ‘Begin Here’ (Beechwood Park Records)

The Zombies have just released the mono remaster of their debut album, 1965’s Begin Here, and to mark the occasion, they’ve announced details of their third annual Begin Here Festival.

Taking place over Halloween weekend, Oct. 30-Nov 1, in the band’s hometown of St. Albans, U.K., this year’s festival will include a candlelit acoustic performance from Zombies lead singer Colin Blunstone, taking place within the nearly 1,000-year-old St. Albans Cathedral.

The Begin Here festival, which launched in November 2023, will feature a whole host of other Zombies-related events, including record signings, dance parties, fan meet-ups and appearances by original band members.

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday to fan club members and anyone who purchases Begin Here (Mono Edition) from the band’s website. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting April 24.

More details can be found at TheZombiesMusic.com.

The mono remaster of Begin Here is the second of four planned reissues, following 2025’s reissue of their iconic sophomore album, Odessey and Oracle. It features all 17 tracks from the U.K. and U.S. versions of the album, with new liner notes by rock journalist David Fricke.

To coincide with the release, The Zombies have released “She’s Not There (Mono Edition)” to digital outlets, accompanied by a new lyric video.