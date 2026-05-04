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Buck Country Music News

Thomas Rhett envisions dream concert moment with Bruno Mars

todayMay 4, 2026

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Thomas Rhett (Disney/Larry McCormack)

Thomas Rhett’s off work Wednesday night, but he’s willing to jump into action if the opportunity arises.

The “Ain’t a Bad Life” hitmaker is headed to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium to see Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour Wednesday, and on Monday he gave notice he’d do almost anything to step onstage with his favorite artist. 

“This video is for Bruno Mars,” TR said on Instagram, in a clip that must have been recorded last week. “If you have ever watched any interview of mine, then you would know that when people ask me who is my dream collaboration, it’s you bro.”

“And my wife and I bought tickets to your show next week in Nashville and I’m just putting it out there,” he continues. “I know every single word to every single one of your songs. I’ll be in the crowd. If you need a friend, if you need someone to sing, or even dance, holla at your boy. Love you, buddy.”

Of course, TR is no stranger to pop collabs or stadiums. He’ll play Nashville’s Geodis Park with Niall Horan July 9, and he just put out “Where We Go” with Marshmello.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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