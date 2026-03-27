AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash in Florida: Sheriff

todayMarch 27, 2026

Background
share close
AD

(JUPITER ISLAND, Fla.) –Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday afternoon, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

His condition was not immediately clear.

ABC News has reached out to Woods’ reps for comment.

The golfer was seriously hurt in a 2021 crash that occurred in Southern California.

The SUV he was driving, a 2021 Genesis GV80, was found several feet away from the center divider, in an area that had a “high-frequency” of accidents, officials said at the time.

Authorities said there was no “evidence of impairment” in that crash, adding that the wreck was “purely an accident.”

Following the accident, Woods told Golf Digest in an interview that he began a rehabilitation process that included three months in a hospital-type bed in his home.

In 2017, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida. An incident report at the time said that he was asleep and “had to be woken up.” Woods was later released on his own recognizance.

Woods shared a statement after the incident apologizing to his family, friends and fans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%