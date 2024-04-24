Tina Fey, Steve Carell to reunite for Netflix comedy series ‘Four Seasons’

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Date Night co-stars Tina Fey and Steve Carell will reunite for Fey’s eight-episode Netflix comedy series called Four Seasons, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The series is based on actor/director Alan Alda‘s 1981 film of the same name, which also starred Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Sandy Dennis and Len Cariou.

Fey co-created and will star in the show, which centers on three married couples who vacation together every season and how the collective relationship is strained when one of the partners strays with a younger woman.

The film was also adapted into a CBS TV show in 1984.

Fey co-created the show with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, with whom she worked on her Emmy-winning NBC comedy 30 Rock. Fisher co-created Never Have I Ever, which ran for four seasons on Netflix, and Wigfield created Great News and Saved by the Bell for the streaming service.

Emmy and Oscar nominee Carell previously appeared in Netflix’s comedy series Space Force.