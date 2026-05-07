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Mike FM Music News

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer Bonnie Tyler in medically induced coma as she recovers from surgery

todayMay 7, 2026

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British singer Bonnie Tyler performs at Theater am Potsdamer Platz on May 3, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jakubaszek/Redferns)

Bonnie Tyler has been put in a medically induced coma as she recovers from emergency intestinal surgery, a rep for the 74-year-old singer confirms to ABC Audio.

“Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her Doctors to aid her recovery,” her rep says in a statement. “We know that you all wish her well and [we] ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

On Wednesday, a post on the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer’s website revealed that she has been admitted to a hospital in Faro, Portugal, for the surgery. The post noted, “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.”

As of now, Tyler’s website still lists her upcoming tour dates. Her next show is scheduled for May 22 at the SummerLUST Music Festival in Għaxaq, Malta. She has European and U.K. dates booked through Dec. 17 in Cardiff, Wales.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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