Entertainment News

Trailer using AI to cast Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie in new James Bond movie goes viral

todayApril 18, 2024

Good Morning America

Henry Cavill is James Bond and Margot Robbie the femme fatale in a new trailer that has attracted more than 2.6 million viewers on YouTube since it dropped Saturday.

The problem is, it’s fake. 

Its creator, KH Studio, says it was made “solely for artistic and entertainment purposes”; a cinephile can see from which movies certain scenes were cribbed — including previous James Bond adventures Quantum of Solace and No Time to Die, and the spy adventure Cavill actually was in, 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

But the creator also used AI to turn Cavill into the hero that many fans want him to play and to make the Barbie star break bad.

Sure, it’s not perfect — Robbie’s lip-synch is way off for one of her on-camera lines — but it still got some fans psyched. 

Indeed, fan-made trailers are nothing new, but this one shows the audience is out there. 

“Hopefully this shows the studio people want henry cavill as james bond,” one commented.

In real life, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was reportedly approached to play Bond, and Cavill recently commented about the apparently ongoing search while promoting his reunion with director Guy Ritchie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

“All I’ve got to go off is the rumors,” he confessed to The Rich Eisen Show. “Maybe I’m too old now. Maybe I’m not. It’s up to [producers] Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson, and we’ll see what their plans are.”


Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

