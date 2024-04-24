AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Train releases new song, “Long Yellow Dress,” announces live album

todayApril 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Sunken Forest LLC/Columbia

Ahead of their upcoming Summer Road Trip 2024 tour, Train has released an upbeat new single.

Of “Long Yellow Dress,” Train frontman Pat Monahan says, “Have you ever had a dream more real than reality? Me too. There she was in a long yellow dress. Do I know her? It’s obvious that I’m supposed to find her so I can’t stop looking. She’s out there somewhere.”

The band plans to give the song its live debut at their upcoming performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 30. The show, part of Train’s first U.K. tour in seven years, will be recorded and released as Train Live at Royal Albert Hall this summer.

After touring the U.K. and Europe, Train returns to the U.S. for the Summer Road Trip 2024 tour, a co-headlining trek with REO Speedwagon that starts July 8 in Somerset, Wisconsin. It’s currently scheduled through a September 11 show in Phoenix, Arizona.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%