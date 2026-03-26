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Mike FM Music News

Train to mark 25th anniversary of ‘Drops of Jupiter’ with livestreamed frat house gig

todayMarch 26, 2026

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Train’s ‘Drops of Jupiter’ 25th anniversary show poster (Courtesy of Train)

Train’s album Drops of Jupiter, which features the Grammy-winning title track, was released on March 27, 2001, which is why this Friday the band will play a unique gig to mark the album’s 25th anniversary.

Train will perform a pop-up show at the Sigma Chi frat house at San Diego State University. It will be livestreamed on Instagram starting at 6:30 p.m. PT. While the band is generally associated with San Francisco, they have a connection to the university through a family member, hence the choice of venue.

Drops of Jupiter, Train’s second album, is their bestselling release to date. A summer tour celebrating the anniversary will kick off July 8 in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

Train plans to release a new album later this year; earlier in March they previewed it with the release of the song “The Weekend.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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