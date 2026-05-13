Travis Kelce bonds with ‘SNL”s Colin Jost over being the ‘less famous person’ in the relationship

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Travis Kelce and Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost have something unique in common: Despite their celebrity status, they’re still both much less famous than their significant others. And when Colin appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast on Wednesday, they bonded over that fact.

Travis is, of course, engaged to the world-famous pop star Taylor Swift. Colin is married to Scarlett Johansson, a two-time Oscar nominee and the second-highest-grossing actor in box office history. Her movies have collectively earned more than $15 billion.

“As two guys who are also of the ‘plus-one fraternity’ and have the same experience, how nice is it to be the less famous person in your relationship?” Travis asked Colin.

“Huge relief,” he responded.

“It’s really funny because … I think I’m probably almost approached more because she’s less approachable,” Colin continued. “Because I’m on TV … I’m in their living room, so [people are] just like, ‘Hey, what’s up, man? How’s it going?’ She’s actually almost, like, so famous that they don’t believe [it’s her] a lot of times.”

“Shout out to the plus-ones out there,” said Travis.

“It’s good. I feel like we can commiserate,” Colin added. “I’m on the team,” Travis agreed.

Colin also noted that because he’s married to Scarlett Johansson, he can never complain about his wife in his stand-up. “I can’t be like, ‘She’s nagging me about this,'” he laughed. “Everyone’s like, ‘Shut the f*** up!'”

Travis also discussed his recent trip to London with Taylor, raving that the meal they had at the famous Indian restaurant they dined at, Gymkhana, was “f****** remarkable.”

“You didn’t like food before you starting dating … Taylor,” Jason said, a comment Travis said was “bogus.”