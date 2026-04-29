Truck driver who went missing in possible hijacking found dead: FBI

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez is seen circa October 2024 in a photo released by the FBI. (FBI)

(FLORIDA) — A truck driver who went missing in a possible hijacking while transporting vehicles from Georgia to Florida has been found dead, the FBI said Wednesday.

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, 41, was last seen alive in the early morning hours on April 17 at a rest stop on I-95 south in Brevard County, Florida, according to the FBI’s Tampa field office.

The truck was located in Port Wentworth, Georgia, that day, though Gonzalez was not there, according to the FBI, which called his disappearance “suspicious.” Several vehicles were also missing from the hauler.

On Wednesday, the FBI field offices in Tampa and Atlanta said a body found in coastal Georgia is confirmed to be Gonzalez. They did not say where or when the body was located.

The FBI Tampa and Atlanta divisions are leading the investigation into Gonzalez’s death.

Gonzalez, a CDL driver for an unidentified trucking company, had picked up multiple vehicles from the Port of Brunswick in Georgia on April 16 and was supposed to drop them off in Miami, the FBI said.

He arrived at the truck stop in Grant-Valkaria at approximately 1:21 a.m. on April 17 and rested for several hours, the FBI said. At 7:49 a.m., the truck drove south one exit and then turned north, according to the FBI.

“Soon after, Gonzalez became unreachable and the truck was reported missing,” the FBI stated in a missing person bulletin.

Three vehicles that went missing from the hauler have since been located in Florida, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online.