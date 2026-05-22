Trump says he won’t attend Don Jr.’s wedding, will remain at the White House

President Donald Trump speaks at an event with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin on May 21, 2026 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — President Donald Trump said on Friday he will not be attending his son Donald Trump’s Jr.’s wedding this weekend, and that he will stay at the White House instead.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time,” Trump added. “Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”

Trump previously said he would “try” and make his son’s wedding this weekend, which is reportedly taking place in the Bahamas — though he said the event is “not good timing” for him given his responsibilities surrounding the war in Iran.

During an event in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said his son wants him to come his wedding with fiancée Bettina Anderson but that the president has “a thing called Iran — and other things.”

“He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small, little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it,” Trump said. “This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That’s one I can’t win on.”

“If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed by the fake news,” Trump said. “Hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage.”

Donald Trump Jr. is the eldest son of the president who has five children with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

Vanessa Trump announced on Instagram Thursday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.