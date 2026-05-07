Trump slaps 100% tariff on some pharmaceutical drugs via executive order

President Donald Trump answers questions after signing an executive order to limit mail-in voting in the Oval Office of the White House, March 31, 2026, in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday slapped 100% tariffs on some pharmaceutical products, ramping up his effort to boost U.S. drug manufacturing.

The move, in the form of an executive order, targets patented drugs that lack a “most favored nations” pricing agreement with the U.S. Under such agreements, companies ensure the U.S. will pay the same amount that other wealthy countries pay for similar medications.

Companies face a reduced levy if they agree to bring production to the U.S. or enter into pricing deals with the administration, the executive order says.

If companies commit to bring their manufacturing to America, then the tariff on their products will drop to 20%, the order notes.

In the event such companies also enter into a most-favored-nation agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services, then they can avert tariffs entirely while in the process of building a U.S.-based plant, according to the executive order.

Large companies, the executive order says, will receive a 120-day phase-in period before the tariffs take effect.

The fresh round of tariffs will exclude drugs made in some countries that previously entered into trade agreements with the U.S., including Switzerland, Japan, South Korea and the 27-member European Union, according to the order.

Pharmaceutical products from those countries will face a 15% tariff based on the terms of trade agreements reached with the U.S, the order notes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.