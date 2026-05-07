AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Trump slaps 100% tariff on some pharmaceutical drugs via executive order

todayMay 7, 2026

Background
share close
AD
President Donald Trump answers questions after signing an executive order to limit mail-in voting in the Oval Office of the White House, March 31, 2026, in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday slapped 100% tariffs on some pharmaceutical products, ramping up his effort to boost U.S. drug manufacturing.

The move, in the form of an executive order, targets patented drugs that lack a “most favored nations” pricing agreement with the U.S. Under such agreements, companies ensure the U.S. will pay the same amount that other wealthy countries pay for similar medications.

Companies face a reduced levy if they agree to bring production to the U.S. or enter into pricing deals with the administration, the executive order says. 

If companies commit to bring their manufacturing to America, then the tariff on their products will drop to 20%, the order notes.

In the event such companies also enter into a most-favored-nation agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services, then they can avert tariffs entirely while in the process of building a U.S.-based plant, according to the executive order.

Large companies, the executive order says, will receive a 120-day phase-in period before the tariffs take effect.

The fresh round of tariffs will exclude drugs made in some countries that previously entered into trade agreements with the U.S., including Switzerland, Japan, South Korea and the 27-member European Union, according to the order.

Pharmaceutical products from those countries will face a 15% tariff based on the terms of trade agreements reached with the U.S, the order notes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%