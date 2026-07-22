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Buck Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore does it shirtless on ‘Sunburn Mixtape’

todayJuly 22, 2026

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Tucker Wetmore’s ‘Sunburn Mixtape’ (Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records)

Tucker Wetmore’s giving fans a Sunburn Mixtape to take to the beach before summer draws to a close.

The new six-song EP includes his new radio single, “Who Told You That,” which came out earlier in July, as well as “Sunburn” from March and “Proving Me Right,” which dropped in December.

The July 31 collection adds three unreleased tracks: “Crazy to Yourself,” “98%” and “YOURS.”

If you’d like to study the song list more closely, that’s easy to do, since part of the project’s artwork includes a shirtless beach picture of Tucker’s impressive back, with the tracks seemingly suntanned onto to his skin.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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