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Buck Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore’s new ‘Brunette’ rule only applies to girlfriends — not tour mates

todayMarch 31, 2026

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Tucker Wetmore (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

As Tucker Wetmore admits in his latest hit, he typically has a type — and it hasn’t always worked out well. So, he’s vowing to forsake blondes for a “Brunette.”

Still, that didn’t keep him from bringing a couple blondes on tour.

“Isn’t that ironic, though? It’s the Brunette World Tour with blond special guests is how we announced it,” he says. “My manager actually thought of that, because I already knew I wanted Dasha and Carter [Faith] to come out.”

“And then my good buddy Jacob Hackworth, he’s first of three on some of the dates,” Tucker continues. “And I knew I wanted them to come out and she’s like, ‘What if we do, like, ‘with blond special guests’ kind of thing?’ I was like, ‘That’s genius. That’s so funny.'”

“Austin” hitmaker Dasha was along when the tour started in February. Next, Carter joins Tucker as he kicks off the European leg April 8 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Jacob is now labelmates with Tucker on MCA with his own new radio single, “What Took You So Long.” 

“Brunette” is currently #9 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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