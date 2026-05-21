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Buck Country Music News

Tyler Hubbard’s new track is about to ‘Land’

todayMay 21, 2026

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Tyler Hubbard’s “Land” (MCA)

Tyler Hubbard recently had a top-25 song with Nate Smith and “After Midnight,” but he hasn’t enjoyed a solo radio hit since “Park” topped the chart in August. 

That may be about to change, however, as he drops new music on Friday. 

“My new song, ‘Land,’ is about overcoming the hurdles and curveballs life throws our way,” he posted on his socials. “We’ve all faced tough seasons that force us to dig deep and trust that even when our plans fall apart, God’s plans are still at work. I hope this song resonates with you and brings hope to anyone walking through a difficult time.”

“Land” is likely the first taste of Tyler’s third solo album, following Strong, which came out in April 2024. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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