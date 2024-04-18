University of Oregon defensive back Daylen Austin arrested over hit-and-run that left man dead

University of Oregon

(NEW YORK) — A college football player from the University of Oregon has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old man, police say.

The Eugene Police Department is investigating 19-year-old University of Oregon defensive back Daylen Amir Austin after a fatal hit-and-run crash took place a W. 4th Avenue and Polk Street in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday night at approximately 9:10 p.m just three miles from the college campus.

“Daylen Amir Austin, age 19, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. on April 15 and has initially been charged with felony Hit and Run,” said the Eugene Police Department in a statement released on Wednesday. “This is a complex investigation and EPD is still gathering information to be submitted to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for a final charging decision.”

The person struck by the car, confirmed to be a 46-year-old man by police, has not yet been identified and no other details on him have been released.

A hit-and-run with a vehicle is a Class C felony in Oregon and is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Austin appeared in three games as a freshman in 2023, after coming to the University of Oregon from Long Beach Poly High in Southern California where he was ESPN’s No. 142-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the No. 11 player in California, according to ESPN.

The investigation into the circumstances that led up to and caused the accident is currently ongoing.