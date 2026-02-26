AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

US mortgage rates drop below 6% for the 1st time in nearly 4 years

todayFebruary 26, 2026

In an aerial view, two-story single family homes line the streets of neighborhood on January 13, 2026 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage dropped below 6% for the first time in nearly four years, according to new data from Freddie Mac.

Rates have been hovering around 6% this year and averaged 6.76% last February.

“For the first time in three and a half years, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped into the 5% range, falling even lower than last week’s milestone,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a statement. “This rate, combined with the improving availability of homes for sale, is meaningful and will drive more potential buyers into the market for spring homebuying season.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

