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Mike FM Music News

Watch Ariana Grande’s ‘Harry Potter’ character impressions

todayJuly 16, 2026

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Ariana Grande, ‘petal’ (Katia Temkin)

Ariana Grande fans know she’s a talented mimic, turning in pitch-perfect impressions of Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Coolidge and others over the years. Turns out her skill also extends to mimicking British actors — specifically the ones who starred in the Harry Potter films.

In a TikTok promoting her new r.e.m. lip balm, Blur Butter, Ariana runs through impressions of Harry Potter characters Molly Weasley, Bellatrix Lestrange, Ron Weasley, Harry, Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, Dobby, Oliver Wood and Moaning Myrtle.

For each impression, she delivers a line from the movie while working in a mention of Blur Butter. Among her quips are, “Dobby has been presented with the Blur Butter. He is a free elf!” and “Where’s my Blur Butter, you b***?” Between impressions, she repeatedly breaks character, cracking up.

“why is she so good at everything?” commented one fan. “Wait is this actually her voice?! Her voice control is crazyyyy,” wrote another. “a woman of many many talents,” noted a third.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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