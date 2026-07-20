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Watch Dua Lipa and her husband sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to random woman

todayJuly 20, 2026

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Callum Turner and Dua Lipa attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Going out to eat in New York City on your birthday will probably cost you 100 bucks — but being serenaded by Dua Lipa at the same time? That’s priceless.

On Monday, the New York City eatery Corner Bistro posted footage of Dua and her husband, Callum Turner, singing “Happy Birthday” to a woman named Mairead Walsh as a friend brought over some cupcakes with a candle in them. 

“Some birthdays come with cake. @maireadwalshh‘s came with a surprise serenade from @dualipa & Callum Turner,” the caption read.

Dua and Callum were wearing the same outfits they were later photographed in at the World Cup Final game, so they must have stopped by the restaurant en route to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Dua and Callum married May 31 in London, then hosted a massive wedding party June 6 in Sicily, followed by an Italian honeymoon.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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