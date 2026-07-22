Watch Ed Sheeran welcome Alex Warren onstage for ‘Ordinary’ duet

Ed Sheeran performs on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Ed Sheeran and Alex Warren reunited onstage Tuesday night in San Diego.

Ed’s official Instagram page has video of him telling the crowd at Petco Park, “I met someone last year who released a song that I was jealous of. I loved the song. And I got in touch with him and I was like, ‘We should sing this song together.'”

The person was Alex and the song in question was, of course, his smash hit “Ordinary.” The two ended up singing it together at one of Ed’s “secret shows” at Coachella in April 2025.

Onstage Tuesday, Ed went on to say that Alex emailed him and asked if he and his family could come to his show in San Diego. “And I said, ‘Yes, but I would like to sing.'” The video then cuts to Ed introducing Alex and we see them singing “Ordinary” together.

Ed’s concert in San Diego came just a few days after he was an onstage guest at another artist’s show. On Monday he joined Shakira at her concert in Brooklyn to sing her hit “Underneath Your Clothes.”