Watch new clip from Iron Maiden’s ‘Burning Ambition’ ﻿documentary

‘Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition’ film poster. (Trafalgar Releasing; Art by Albert “Akirant” Quirantes)

Iron Maiden has shared a clip from the band’s upcoming documentary, Burning Ambition.

The clip features throwback footage of Maiden discussing their approach to songwriting as frontman Bruce Dickinson muses, “It seems crazy to write songs about drinking and screwing women and smoking strange substances and going out and partying … it’s much more fun doing it than it is listening to a song about it.”

“We prefer to write songs about things that people don’t do very often,” Dickinson says. “Like death.”

Burning Ambition follows Maiden’s 50-year career, and features interviews with the band members as well as fans including Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, actor Javier Bardem and rapper Chuck D. It’ll premiere in theaters on May 7.