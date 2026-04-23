Watch the first teaser for documentary ‘Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul’

‘Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul’ (Subtext/Rolling Stone Films)

We’re getting our first look at a new documentary about legendary Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman.

A new teaser for Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul, from Grammy- and Golden Globe award-winning filmmaker James Keach, has just been released. The clip opens with Cher, who married Allman in 1975, introducing him on what appears to be her variety show. It’s followed by archival photos and footage of the rocker throughout his career, including snippets of old interviews.

The film is described as “a profound portrait of Gregg Allman, a luminous figure whose life and songs mirror his struggles and salvation,” told through archival recordings, interviews and live performances. The description notes that the film includes some rarely seen footage of the Allman Brothers Band “at their creative peak.”

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul will premiere in New York on June 9, and feature an acoustic performance by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of Greg and fellow Allman Brothers Band member Dickey Betts. That will be followed by a June 11 premiere in Macon, Georgia, which will include an appearance by Allman Brothers Band member Chuck Leavell. Both premieres will feature a Q&A with the filmmakers.

The film will also have one-week exclusive engagements in Los Angeles and New York, before its full theatrical release on June 17.