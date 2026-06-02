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Rev Rock Report

Watch the first trailer for the new Peter Frampton documentary, ‘Frampton’

todayJune 2, 2026

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‘Frampton’ poster (10 Lives Studios)

Music fans are getting their first look at the new Peter Frampton documentary, Frampton.

The first trailer for the film has just been released. It features a whole lot of archival photos and video, as well as interview clips from Sheryl Crow, Ringo Starr, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, director Cameron Crowe, Alice Cooper, Styx’s Tommy Shaw, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, The Who’s Roger Daltrey and more.

There are also clips of Frampton being interviewed, where he comments about the aftermath of the huge success of his 1976 album, Frampton Comes Alive!

“You don’t realize what the onslaught is like until you’re #1 in the world and that’s when the s*** hit the fan,” says Frampton, noting he began drinking too much and doing too many drugs. He was also in a car accident, with Frampton saying, “(I) broke just about every bone in my body.”

Frampton, directed by Rob Arthur, is described as “an intimate portrait of a rock icon who soared, stumbled, and rose again.” It will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Thursday in New York City. Tickets are on sale now.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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