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Entertainment News

Watch the new trailer for the ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series, ‘Elle’

todayJune 9, 2026

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‘Elle’ key art. (Amazon MGM Studios)

Moving from LA to Seattle? What, like it’s hard?

The full-length trailer for the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, has been released, and in it, future Harvard grad Elle Woods is navigating a move to a new city in her teenage years.

We see Elle, played by Lexi Minetree, enjoying life in sunny Bel-Air before her parents break the news that they are moving to Seattle, Washington. She immediately struggles to fit in her new high school — a drop of bubble gum pink in a sea of ‘90s grunge plaid.

“We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices,” according to the show’s official description. “Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other.”

The series also stars June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker make up the rest of the main cast.

Reese Witherspoon, who originated the role of Elle in the 2001 film, is one of the executive producers on the project.

Elle will debut on Prime Video on July 1. It has already been renewed for season 2.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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