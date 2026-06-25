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Rev Rock Report

Whitesnake’s mid-’80s albums getting vinyl reissue

todayJune 25, 2026

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Covers of Whitesnake’s ‘Slide It In,’ ‘Slip of the Tongue’ and ‘Whitesnake'(Craft Recordings)

Whitesnake’s career took off in the ’80s, and now the albums that helped launch the David Coverdale-fronted band to superstardom are set to be reissued on vinyl.

The band’s three mid-’80s albums — 1984’s Slide It In, 1987’s Whitesnake aka 1987 and 1989’s Slip of the Tongue — will be reissued on standard black vinyl on Sept. 18.

Each album will also get color vinyl variants. Whitesnake will get a gold black ice variant, Slide It In will be available as an onyx variant and Slip of the Tongue will be available as a crimson moon variant through CraftRecordings.com.

In addition, Whitesnake will be released on tan smoke vinyl via Walmart and limited-edition stone marble vinyl via Revolver. The album features the band’s biggest hits — “Here I Go Again,” “Is This Love” and “Still of the Night.”

All three vinyl reissues are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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