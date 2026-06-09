With North America behind him, Luke Combs heads for Europe with the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour

Luke Combs’ My Kinda Saturday Night Tour (Courtesy Luke Combs/Sacks & Co.)

Luke Combs wrapped the North American leg of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour with a sold-out show June 6 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto.

“[The] tour’s been really, really fun. We’ve been having a good time with it. The stage is huge. The crowds have been huge. Obviously [I’m] very thankful for that,” he says. “And yeah, it’s a new challenge for us. We’re doing center stage in the stadiums and there’s all kinds of fire and, you know, fireworks and crazy stuff.”

“But it’s been just really a lot of fun, honestly. It always is,” he adds.

The “Be By You” hitmaker has a bit of time off before he kicks off the European leg of the tour July 4 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

He’ll finish the run Aug. 2 when he plays his third night at London’s Wembley Stadium.