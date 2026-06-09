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Buck Country Music News

With North America behind him, Luke Combs heads for Europe with the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour

todayJune 9, 2026

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Luke Combs’ My Kinda Saturday Night Tour (Courtesy Luke Combs/Sacks & Co.)

Luke Combs wrapped the North American leg of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour with a sold-out show June 6 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. 

“[The] tour’s been really, really fun. We’ve been having a good time with it. The stage is huge. The crowds have been huge. Obviously [I’m] very thankful for that,” he says. “And yeah, it’s a new challenge for us. We’re doing center stage in the stadiums and there’s all kinds of fire and, you know, fireworks and crazy stuff.”

“But it’s been just really a lot of fun, honestly. It always is,” he adds. 

The “Be By You” hitmaker has a bit of time off before he kicks off the European leg of the tour July 4 in Gothenburg, Sweden. 

He’ll finish the run Aug. 2 when he plays his third night at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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