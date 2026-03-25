Woman accused of firing shots at Rihanna’s home pleads not guilty

Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The woman accused of firing shots at Rihanna’s home earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, whom police say opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle at the singer’s Los Angeles home on March 8, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

An LA judge denied her request for bail reduction, which remains set at $1,875,000.

Ortiz was arrested earlier this month and booked on attempted murder in connection with the shooting at Rihanna’s home.

The singer’s mansion was struck by gunfire while she was at home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and sources with knowledge of the investigation at the time.

Sources told ABC News that no shots penetrated inside the home, only the exterior. Multiple rounds did hit the outside of the home, as well as a vehicle parked out front. No one was hurt in the incident, sources added.

A motive was not immediately clear.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors described the incident as “extremely dangerous” and said it was “calculated.”

They added that Ortiz poses a flight risk.

Additionally, the state says that the attorney general wants her prohibited from practicing as a speech-language pathologist.

The court has prohibited Ortiz from practicing her profession while the case proceeds.