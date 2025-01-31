Woman randomly stabbed while walking down Los Angeles street, suspect at large: Police

LAPD

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Police in Los Angeles said they are looking for a man who stabbed a woman while she was walking down a street and then fled.

The Los Angeles Police Department this week released surveillance footage that captured the disturbing attack as they attempt to identify the suspect.

The incident occurred midday on Jan. 18 in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street in East Hollywood, according to the LAPD.

The victim was walking with two other individuals when the suspect approached her from behind and stabbed her twice, police said. He then fled east on Santa Monica Boulevard to the Vermont/Santa Monica MTA Station, police said.

Paramedics responded and transported the unidentified victim to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police released an 11-second video of the attack and an image of the suspect while asking for the public’s help in identifying him. The woman could be seen grabbing her head and doubling over following the assault.

An LAPD spokesperson told ABC News on Friday that there are no updates in the case at this time.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD’s Rampart Detective Division at 213-484-3631 during regular business hours or 877-527-3247 during non-business hours and weekends. Those wishing to remain anonymous can go to lacrimestoppers.org.