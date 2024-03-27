Women’s Golf Competes at Linda Lowery Invitational

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to Round Rock, Texas, to compete in the Linda Lowery Invitational, hosted by Concordia University at the Terravista Golf Course.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 6th place with a total two-round score of +182 over par (R1: +82, R2: +100)

University of Texas-Dallas University of St. Thomas Concordia University Hardin-Simmons University LeTourneau University Schreiner University McMurry University

At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Leanna Galindo (Freshman / Del Rio, TX) who finished in 17th place with a total two-round score of 175 (+31).

The Mountaineers will return home as they prepare for the 2024 SCAC Women’s Golf Championship, hosted by Southwestern University at White Bluff Golf Course in Waco, Texas.

