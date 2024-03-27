Women’s Golf Competes at Linda Lowery Invitational

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to Round Rock, Texas, to compete in the Linda Lowery Invitational, hosted by Concordia University at the Terravista Golf Course.
As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 6th place with a total two-round score of +182 over par (R1: +82, R2: +100)
- University of Texas-Dallas
- University of St. Thomas
- Concordia University
- Hardin-Simmons University
- LeTourneau University
- Schreiner University
- McMurry University
At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Leanna Galindo (Freshman / Del Rio, TX) who finished in 17th place with a total two-round score of 175 (+31).
Up Next
The Mountaineers will return home as they prepare for the 2024 SCAC Women’s Golf Championship, hosted by Southwestern University at White Bluff Golf Course in Waco, Texas.
