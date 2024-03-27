AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Golf Competes at Linda Lowery Invitational

todayMarch 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to Round Rock, Texas, to compete in the Linda Lowery Invitational, hosted by Concordia University at the Terravista Golf Course.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 6th place with a total two-round score of +182 over par (R1: +82, R2: +100)

  1. University of Texas-Dallas
  2. University of St. Thomas
  3. Concordia University
  4. Hardin-Simmons University
  5. LeTourneau University
  6. Schreiner University
  7. McMurry University

At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Leanna Galindo (Freshman / Del Rio, TX) who finished in 17th place with a total two-round score of 175 (+31).

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they prepare for the 2024 SCAC Women’s Golf Championship, hosted by Southwestern University at White Bluff Golf Course in Waco, Texas.

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%