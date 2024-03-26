Women’s Tennis Defeats Austin College

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their road conference match against Austin College 8-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Schreiner would move to 5-6 overall and 1-1 in SCAC play after picking up the road win against the Kangaroos.

Match Standouts

Rachel Rompel won her #2 singles match against Austin College’s Emma Davidson 6-4, 6-2.

Daniella Rodriquez and Mackenzie Griffin won their #1 doubles match against Austin College’s Karsyn Clouse and Bailey Standokes 8-5.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue SCAC play with a trip to Irving, Texas, for a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Box Score

Schedule