Women’s Tennis Defeats Austin College

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their road conference match against Austin College 8-1.
The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.
Schreiner would move to 5-6 overall and 1-1 in SCAC play after picking up the road win against the Kangaroos.
The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue SCAC play with a trip to Irving, Texas, for a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.
