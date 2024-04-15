AD
Sports News

Women’s Tennis Defeats Sul Ross State University

todayApril 15, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their home non-conference match against Sul Ross State University 8-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University.

Schreiner moved to 6-7 overall after picking up the home win against the Lobos.

Match Standouts

  • Hannah Reyna (Senior / San Antonio, TX) won her #1 singles match against Sul Ross State’s Reagan Ramsey 6-2, 6-1.
  • Hannah Reyna and Victoria Morales (Senior / Anaheim, CA) won their #1 doubles match against Sul Ross State’s Reagan Ramsey and Madalyn Marquez 8-1.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will resume Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) play with a trip to Seguin, Texas, to take on the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

Written by: Schreiner University

