Women’s Tennis Defeats University of Dallas

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their road conference match against the University of Dallas 9-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Irving, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Schreiner would move to 5-6 overall and 2-1 in SCAC play after sweeping the Crusaders and picking up all nine points.

Match Standouts

Daniella Rodriquez won her #1 singles match against the University of Dallas’ Kathleen Roset 6-2, 6-1.

Daniella Rodriquez and Mackenzie Griffin won their #1 doubles match against the University of Dallas’ Caroline Dodson and Sanskriti Baranwal 8-1

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue SCAC play with a trip to Georgetown, Texas, for a matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Box Score

Schedule