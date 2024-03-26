Women’s Tennis Defeats University of Dallas

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their road conference match against the University of Dallas 9-0.
The Mountaineers traveled to Irving, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.
Schreiner would move to 5-6 overall and 2-1 in SCAC play after sweeping the Crusaders and picking up all nine points.
Match Standouts
Up Next
The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue SCAC play with a trip to Georgetown, Texas, for a matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.
Box Score
Schedule
