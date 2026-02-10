AD
Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Places Top 10 at D3 Invite

todayFebruary 10, 2026

The Mountaineers finished in 9th place out of 30 teams at the division three national invite . The 32 man brackets were stacked with the  best division three programs in the country.

The team was led by Jania Dunigan, who was the 131 pound tournament champion. Jania did not give up a single point the entire tournament, and won every match by tech fall .

Freshman 103, Jackie Sanchez, also had an outstanding tournament, placing 5th. Jackie beat the 9th ranked wrestler in the country, two times in the tournament. Her only losses came from  the 5th (NCAA all Div.)  ranked Wrestler, and a returning All American. 

Freshman 103 Kyndall Jeanes, and Junior. Faith Macharia, also placing 8th and 7th in the tournament. 

Other Mountaineers who performed outstanding,  Freshmen Emma Coyle, who went 3 –2, and Mia Brown 2-2.

Written by: Schreiner University

