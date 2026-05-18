Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman announces new memoir and tour

Rick Wakeman memoir ‘The Wizard of Prog’ (Ebury Spotlight/Penguin)

Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman is ready to tell his life story.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will release his memoir, The Wizard of Prog, on Oct. 29. According to the announcement, it will recount Wakeman’s life “from the beginning to not quite the end… just yet.”

The description notes that the memoir is “a story of musical genius with a taste for adventure, a delightful sense of the absurd and a winning gift for comedy,” calling it “the book Rick has always wanted to write.”

The Wizard of Prog is available for preorder now.

To coincide with the book announcement, the 77-year-old Wakeman has also announced dates for The Wizard Of Prog – Ultimate Highlights Concert Tour, a U.K. tour that kicks off Feb. 17, 2027, in Brighton and wraps March 12, 2027, in Leicester.

“All tours are special, but this one is really very special,” Wakeman says. “I can’t exactly tell you why, but trust me … it is!”

Unlike his recent tours that have been focused on a complete album, the new tour will have Wakeman dipping into his vast catalog of music. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at rwcc.com.